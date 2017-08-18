Microsoft Bing lets slip a giant dinkle on its home page

SEARCH ENGINE (apparently) Bing has been caught with its pants down after a phallic sand doodle appeared on its homepage on Thursday.

Bing, the preferred search engine of Microsoft employees and people whose "o" key is broken, showcases a different picture every day on its home page.

Yesterday's choice was a beach scene from Brač Island, a Croation resort.

But Canadian developer Andrew Lyle, who seemingly uses Bing, which is his right to do, we're not judging, spotted something a bit, well… dinkle…

Lol there's a penis carved into the sand on https://t.co/QaCFpLgwDP homepage https://t.co/vdTVPn0NMO — /* Andrew Lyle */ (@lylesback2) August 17, 2017

Yes, it appears on close inspection that someone has drawn a large dinkle and gooseberries into the sand and no one had noticed.

After being spotted and passed around the world, it seems that Microsoft decided to take action and photoshopped out the offending tadger.

However, even then although the wrong schlong was gone across the pond, it was still visible to us in the UK for hours afterwards.

Apparently, according to its write up on Bing, this area specifically is known as the Zlatni Rat, which translates as "Golden Horn" (seriously, this is like shooting fish in a barrel) and "changes shape depending on the current".

That, our INQ reading friends, is what she said.

Although we jest, at least in part (and you know which part we mean), Bing is becoming increasingly prevalent, partly due to Microsoft's continuing dominance of the OS market. Windows 10 browser Edge defaults to it, voice assistant Cortana won't work with anything else, and perhaps most notably, it's the search engine of choice for Amazon's Alexa.

A new cut down version, Windows 10 S, will also be a Bing only zone, whereas its predecessor, Windows 8.1 with Bing was at least only a starting point that could be changed.

Today's Bing image is a picture of the Painted Hills in Oregon. They look a bit like boobs. µ