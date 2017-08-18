iOS 11 will feature 'cop button' for disabling Touch ID

THE LATEST iOS 11 beta has revealed a new feature that will let users easily disable Touch ID.

The added functionality, uncovered by Twitter users (below), will allow users to tap the power button quickly five times to call emergency services. However, the feature also temporarily disables Touch ID until you enter your passcode.

iOS 11 is a game-changer for Touch ID. Press power button rapidly 5 times and it opens the 2nd screen, but it also forces passphrase entry! pic.twitter.com/uvWbM04lyk — Kia‏☆ (@alt_kia) August 17, 2017

The new feature is being referred to by some as a 'cop button', as it arrives amid controversy over law enforcement forcing citizens to unlock their phones using the fingerprint sensors.

Back in February 2016, for example, a Federal Judge in Los Angeles signed a search warrant that forced a woman to unlock her iPhone with her fingerprint, and later that year in June, police in Michigan even 3D printed a murder victim's fingerprint in order to gain access to their smartphone.

Currently, police can force you to use your fingerprint to unlock the phone, but they can't force you to use your password.

Not only will the added functionality allow iOS 11 users to skirt pushy law enforcement requests, but it also arrives amid speculation that Apple will introduce facial recognition on the iPhone 8.

This so-called 'Face ID' authentication may replace, or arrive in addition to Touch ID, so having a way to rapidly disable these unlocking measures with a few subtle taps could be a welcome security feature.

iOS 11 also brings with it improvements to Siri including added on-device translation, P2P payments support in Apple Pay, a revamped Control Centre and a 'Do Not Disturb While Driving' app, that will hide notifications if you're behind the wheel.

The update is likely to roll out to existing devices next month, and the public beta is available now. µ