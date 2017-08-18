LG hit with WannaCry after failing to apply security patches

HARDWARE FIRM LG has been hit by yesterday's bad news, the all destroying WannaCry malware, that knocked the NHS with one punch and went on a world wide tour of mayhem.

So how could LG have been hit by WannaCry after all this time? Well, if you listen to the security community, it was through its own stupidity.

"Reports suggest that the company had not applied all the security updates available from Microsoft. This highlights something that we already knew - many organisations are not good at applying software security updates," said Dean Ferrando, EMEA Manager at Tripwire.

Applying available patches is one of the easiest ways to keep an organisation safe from new and emerging threats.

"Complacency could be another reason why new outbreaks are being discovered - some companies may feel that because they were not impacted in the immediate period of time afterwards, they won't be infected as the controls they have in place are working without checking. Conficker hit us in 2008 with a similar attack, causing an outbreak globally. Companies patched and secured their systems but months after the outbreak, Conficker was still infecting companies that hadn't taken the necessary precautions."

LG has not officially confirmed that it's been struck by 'WannaCry' yet, and we have made efforts to contact it. According to reports, the company has had to close down some of its facilities in South Korea as it handles the infection.

Speaking to the Korean Herald the firm said that it was a ransomware attack, which does suggest a little bit o' WannaCry.

"The problem was found to be caused by ransomware," said a spokesperson. "There was no damage such as data encryption or asking for money, as we immediately shut down the service centre network." µ