OurMine hackers return to take on HBO and Game of Thrones

HIGH PROFILE TARGET HITTING HACKERS OurMine took brief control of some of HBO's social media accounts, including ones related to the Game of Thrones.

OurMine has given HBO a bit of a break here, the broadcaster has been hacked left, right and sideways in the last couple of weeks. It may be feeling relieved that no episodes of Game of Thrones were leaked as a result of this.

Rather it seems OurMine is using it as a show of its own strength, and a sign of the weakness of HBO's online security. and a sign of weakness, HBO's systems.

"Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security", says the tweet that went out across a number accounts.

Looks like HBO has lost control over its verified accounts. #OurMine has taken over; hopefully just to show off. pic.twitter.com/9ydIzBAr7G — Deepu (@deepusebastian) August 17, 2017

OurMine presents itself as a white hat protection company on its website. We have made effort to contact them to find out the motivation behind this kind of attack, and we are hopeful of a response.

In the meantime, we can look back on the checkered past of OurMine, a company that has previously exposed the Twitter, and other social media, accounts of Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Buzzfeed.

The hacking team became embroiled in a kind of tit for tat battle with the latter after Buzzfeed made efforts to identify the faces and the names behind the threats.

This was probably the last thing that HBO was prepared for today. It will have been far more likely that the firm would have been scampering around looking for Game of Thrones leak points and opportunities.

The last few weeks have been cruel to the firm, but kind to its viewers. First, a hack on the firm unveiled scripts and episode details, then some dudes in India leaked an episode via a third party. Finally, but before this OurMine stuff happened, HBO just went out and streamed an episode early anyway. µ