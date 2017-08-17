Apple CEO attacks Trump's reaction to racism: "Hate is a cancer"
Apple will donate $2m to charities
APPLE CEO Tim Cook is the latest technology bigwig to slam Donald Trump's stance on the racist demonstrations in Charlotesville, Virginia.
Trump (in)famously stated that blame for the violence around the rally lies on "both sides." Before that, he had attracted (more than usual) condemnation for his refusal to point-blank point the finger of blame at white nationalists and racists.
Cook poo-pooed Trump's weak response to the violence, telling Apple staff - in an email obtained by Buzzfeed News - that "hate is a cancer," and that the firm must be "unequivocal" about fighting bigotry.
"I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights," he said. "Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans."
Apple will donate $1m each to the Southern Poverty Law Centre and the Anti-Defamation League. It will also double employee donations to these and other groups until the end of September, and will offer a way for users to contribute through iTunes. Hey, a reason to use iTunes again!
Trump's statements also prompted Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to quit the White House's manufacturing council, calling the rally "abhorrent."
Leaders from 3M, United Technologies, Johnson & Johnson and Campbell Soup have all left White House positions in the past week, forcing Trump to shut down both the Manufacturing Council and Strategy & Policy Forum.
Of course, who needs technology leaders when you have the former Imperial Wizard of the KKK? µ
