Apple has one billion dollars to spend on TV content

INCREDIBLY POPULAR PHONE COMPANY Apple is going to throw some of that money that it keeps making at original content with which it hopes to help make a name for itself in the 'and chill' market.

The firm has already come out with news about its original programing. Unfortunately, it was bad news, a show based around a bad pun and William with the punctuation, or Will.I.Am as he insists on being known.

That show, Planet of the Apps, is a shoe in already. It was the first piece of original programing that Apple announced, and hopefully the worst of what is to come. It is essentially Dragons Den with a 60-second timer, but for apps. We did not fancy it and were not impressed by the rest of the judging line-up, which we described as "Soviet-born Internet celebrity and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, movie star and tampon magnate Jessica Alba, and food blogger Gwyneth Paltrow."

Apple has another show called Carpool Karaoke. We cannot bring ourselves to speak about this one too much, but it features two or more celebrities singing in a car, and is we assume an acquired taste. That is only available on Apple Music, for some reason. Reportedly both those shows have been coolly greeted by reviewers.

The Wall Street Journal was first with the news about the new money, and it says that the cash is about half what HBO is spending in a year. Maybe we'll see an exciting drama called "Kickabout of Garden chairs", or perhaps we will definitely see some thing with The Rock, even if it is just that Siri advert over and over and over again.

We've asked Apple if it will confirm the news, and we live in some small hope that the firm might bend to us and tell us about more shows that it might be making. µ