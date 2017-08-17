Galaxy Note 4 batteries are being recalled due to 'overheating' risk

JUST DAYS BEFORE Samsung unveils its next Note-branded flagship, the firm has been forced to recall some Galaxy Note 4 batteries due to an 'overheating' risk.

You needn't go lobbing your smartphone in the bin just yet, as the recall only affects phones refurbished through AT&T's insurance program and handled by the FedEx Supply Chain.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in its warning notice that the recall comes after FedEx and Samsung "have determined that some of the recalled batteries are counterfeit and show anomalies that can lead the batteries to overheat."

Unlike last year's Note 7 fiasco, the batteries are "non-OEM", which means they were not supplied as original equipment by Samsung.

Around 102,000 batteries are being recalled, compared to the 2.5 million affected last year, and the phones at risk of overheating were distributed between December 2016 and April 2017.

There's so far been one report of a counterfeit battery overheating, and no reports of injury or damage to property.

In a statement given to The Verge, Samsung pointed the finger of blame squarely at FedEx, saying: "FedEx Supply Chain is conducting this recall of non-genuine Samsung batteries as some of them are counterfeit," the spokesperson said.

"The refurbishment program was managed by FedEx Supply Chain and operated independently of Samsung. Any affected owners should contact FedEx Supply Chain at 1-800-338-0163 or go online at www.exchangemybattery.com for more information."

CSPC has unsurprising advised that affected Note 4 users "should immediately stop using the recalled battery and power down their smartphone."

"Consumers who own the recalled battery will receive by mail from FedEx Supply Chain a free, new replacement battery and a postage paid box to return the recalled cellphone battery. A green dot has been affixed to the replacement batteries. FedEx Supply Chain is directly contacting consumers," it added. µ