Shipping firm Maersk admits NotPetya attack will cost it up to $300m

SHIPPING FIRM Maersk has warned that the NotPetya malware that struck the company in June will cost it between $200m and $300m in lost revenues.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Maersk CEO Søren Skou said: "In the last week of the [second] quarter we were hit by a cyber attack, which mainly impacted Maersk Line, APM Terminals and Damco.

"Business volumes were negatively affected for a couple of weeks in July and, as a consequence, our third quarter results will be impacted. We expect that the cyber-attack will impact results negatively by [between] $200 and $300m."

However, while the malware depressed the company's revenues, it was still able to report revenue up by $1bn compared to the same quarter a year earlier, and profits up by $490m.

The sum is the first time that the company has been able to publicly release a figure on the cost of NotPetya and dealing with the aftermath of the malware.

At the beginning of July, the shipping company admitted that NotPetya had affected a number of ports around the world that it operates, causing a large backlog of shipments to build up. Back then, it admitted that it had suffered cancellations as a result, but couldn't quantify them, or put a figure on the cost.

Maersk was one of a handful of global companies affected by NotPetya via operations in Ukraine, which appeared to be the primary target of the malware.

Other companies affected include fast-moving consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser, which has said that the outbreak would cost the company around $100m or more in lost revenues in the second quarter; and confectionery firm Cadbury's, which admitted that factories and warehouse systems had been affected by NotPetya, delaying shipments.

The most badly affected major organisation, though, would appear to be global parcel delivery company TNT Express, which has warned of permanent data loss as a result of NotPetya. Even three weeks after the outbreak, the company was still struggling to operate effectively, with paperwork lost in the company's borked IT systems and staff forced to resort to manual processes. µ