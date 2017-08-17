iPhone 7 is the 'world's most popular' smartphone

THE IPHONE 7 remained the "world's most popular smartphone" in the second quarter of 2017, beating the Galaxy S8 to it.

So says Strategy Analytics, which estimates that Apple flogged 16.9 million iPhone 7s during the three months ending June. The iPhone 7S Plus did pretty well too, ranking in second place on the analyst firm's list with 15.1 million units shipped.

Juha Winter, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, commented: "We estimate Apple iPhone 7 shipped 16.9 million units and captured three per cent market share worldwide in Q2 2017. The iPhone 7 remains the world's most popular smartphone model overall, due to a compelling blend of user-friendly design, extensive supporting apps, and widespread retail presence for the device.

"Apple iPhone 7 Plus, with its bigger screen and higher pricing, shipped 15.1 million units for second place and four per cent market share worldwide in Q2 2017. Apple today accounts for two of the world's top five smartphone models."

Samsung's Galaxy S8, while missing out on the first and second spots, became the "world's best selling Android smartphone" in the second quarter, with 10.2 million handsets flogged and three per cent of the global market captured.

The Galaxy S8+ ranked in fourth place, with nine million units sold during the three month period.

Rounding off the list in fifth place is Xiaomi, whose Redmi 4A smartphone was picked up by 5.5 million punters in Q2, bagging it, er, 1.5 per cent of the global smartphone market.

Huawei, despite having boasted that it flogged more smartphones than Apple in December last year, failed to make it into Strategy Analytics' best-selling smartphones list.

Overall, according to the analyst firm's bean counters, global smartphone shipments reached a robust 360.4 million units in Q2 2017. µ