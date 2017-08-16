Nokia 8: Android 'flagship' official with Snapdragon 835, dual 13MP cameras

HMD GLOBAL has officially launched the Nokia 8, its first 'flagship' Android device.

As expected, the Nokia 8 packs a 5.3in QHD LCD display, and under the hood, you'll find Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded via microSD. There's also a 3,090mAh battery, which HMD claims will get you more than a full day of usage, complete with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

There's a USB-C port on the bottom for charging, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 8, which like its predecessors comes crafted from a single piece of aluminium, has shunned the recent shift towards bezel-less smartphones and comes equipped with a physical home button, which houses a baked-in fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 8's standout feature, at least according to HMD Global, is its camera, as it's the first Android-powered Nokia phone to pack Carl Zeiss optics. There's a 13MP dual setup on the rear of the phone, which - much like the camera on the Huawei P10 - pairs RGB and monochrome sensors for better image quality. There's also a 13MP sensor on the front of the phone.

HMD has added what it calls a "bothie" mode (ugh) that will activate both the front and rear cameras to capture phones and videos. Unlike the similar functionality found on Samsung smartphones, the Nokia 8 is also capable of broadcasting this video to Facebook or Youtube.

HMD has also added Ozo Audio, which means that much like Nokia's futuristic VR camera, the Nokia 8 will capture 360-degree audio, allowing for it to be broadcast live on streams.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global, swooned: "We know that fans are creating and sharing live content more than ever before, with millions of photos and videos shared every minute on social media.

"People are inspired by the content they consume and are looking for new ways to create their own. It's these people who have inspired us to craft a flagship smartphone which perfectly balances premium design, an outstanding experience and powerful performance."

The Nokia 8 will ship running Android 7.1.1, and HMD has said that it'll be updated to Android O once it becomes available. At launch, it will be available in Polished Blue, Polished Copper, and Tempered Blue and Steel colour options.

The Nokia 8 will be available in Europe from September, and will fetch €599 (around £550) SIM-free. Exact UK pricing details have not yet been announced. µ