Boston Dynamics' shelf-stacking robot demo is a comedy piece

A DEMONSTRATION OF a Boston Dynamics shelf-stacking human-replacer has ended in a floored robot, a knocked over shelf and a chorus of laughter.

Boston Dynamics, once part of Google and now part of Softbank, often shows off its robots, but usually they put the fear of bot into us. However, a new video from the outfit has put a bit more confidence back into us, because quite frankly it's a crap show that looks like a scene from a bad 1970s situation comedy.

The video clip is an outtake, according to The Guardian. We did not think that it was a promotional video, because usually those involve researchers pushing robots over more than robots failing to put a box on a shelf. This video is part of a TED talk, and the slapstick reveal is light relief.

You can see the bit where things go wrong for supermarket-Atlas, the stack-a-bot if you start the video around the five-minute mark. The video is interesting all round, though, especially the part when the robot does his Some Mothers Do Ave Em impression.

While humanity, and Elon Musk, have concerns about the impact that robots will have on humans, their jobs and their fragile bones, Boston Dynamics can only see positives.

"We at Boston Dynamics are excited to be part of SoftBank's bold vision and its position creating the next technology revolution, and we share SoftBank's belief that advances in technology should be for the benefit of humanity," said Marc Raibert, CEO and founder of Boston Dynamics in June as his firm was absorbed into Softbank.

"We look forward to working with SoftBank in our mission to push the boundaries of what advanced robots can do and to create useful applications in a smarter and more connected world."

That's fine. Just don't let them carry any eggs or drink trays. µ