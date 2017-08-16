Uber agrees to 20 years of privacy audits in FTC 'God View' settlement

CONTROVERSIAL CAB COMPANY Uber has agreed to 20 years of privacy audits to settle FTC charges related to its creepy 'God View' data mining software.

The FTC's complaint alleged that Uber "rarely monitored internal access to personal information about users and drivers," despite claims to the contrary. This complaint originated in 2014 when it was revealed that an Uber manager used the so-called 'God View' system to track a reporter's location.

It was later revealed that the system also allowed Uemployees to track high profile politicians, celebrities, and even personal acquaintances of Uber employees, including ex-boyfriends/girlfriends, and ex-spouses.

In addition, the FTC alleged that Uber was at fault for the May 2014 data breach that saw an intruder gain access to more than 100,000 names and driver's license numbers stored on a third-party cloud provider.

The FTC said that the company "did not take reasonable, low-cost measures that could have helped the company prevent the breach."

"Uber failed consumers in two key ways: first by misrepresenting the extent to which it monitored its employees' access to personal information about users and drivers, and second by misrepresenting that it took reasonable steps to secure that data," said FTC acting chairman Maureen Ohlhausen, who presided over the settlement.

"Our order requires a culture of privacy sensitivity for Uber. It is going to make them take privacy into account every day."

As part of its settlement with the FTC, Uber has agreed to privacy audits, which will take place every two years for the next 20 years. If the company fails to complain, it will be fined.

Uber said in a statement: "We've significantly strengthened our privacy and data security practices since [2014], and will continue to invest heavily in these programs.

"In 2015, we hired our first Chief Security Officer and now employ hundreds of trained professionals dedicated to protecting user information. This settlement provides an opportunity to work with the FTC to further verify that our programs protect user privacy and personal information." µ