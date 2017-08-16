HBO leaks unaired Game of Thrones by mistake

These 'pirates' are not known to be involved in any form of illegal piracy

US CABLE COMPANY AND DRAGON EMPLOYER HBO has let itself down by leaking an episode of Throne of Boobs early via official channels.

HBO has enough of a problem dealing with third-party hackers who want to share its content and its data, not to mention its wealth, and third-party providers with the same intentions. But still, someone at HBO in Spain managed to put out the sixth six of season seven out early, which has led to the episode appearing online on those evil file sharing sites that we keep hearing about, and which the government would rather no one went to.

According to an excited post on Reddit, the show was online first thanks to an airing on HBO Nordic for an hour. An hour is just about episode length, so it sounds as if someone bunged it up for long enough for people to spoil their next Monday or Sunday evening. "The episode was accidentally aired by HBO Nordic for 1 hour", says the post on Reddit that goes on to discuss the various opportunities for copping a copy.

People are Periscoping the episode, presumably lonely people, and we reckon that you would be lucky to get through it without the Periscoper presenting his own penis to the camera. Reddit says that the quality of the stream is poor.

The Reddit comment stream takes great delight as the episode appears to leak from HBO Sweden and India too, however for some users were frustrated by the lack of a clear high-quality download. Which is what the people want.

We don't encourage such activity, though, unless you want policemen to come to your front door in a huge show of over reaction. And besides, why not make a night of it on Monday and just watch it on catch up. Legally.

This is the last season of Game of Thrones, and there should be a few more episodes to come. We expect that by the end someone will just turn up at your door with a copy on an HBO-branded USB stick. µ