'DickPicLocator' puts a prick in the map of dinkle pics

STRESSED OUT BY unwanted dinkles? Is your schlong count too high? Want to find the perpetrator or the penis pics? Well it's your lucky day.

The National Student reports that Swedish designer Per Axbom has launched a new site, 'DickPicLocator', which uses the embedded data from photographs to name and shame those who send porky polaroids.

So far, in its first week, the schlong and winding site has had 6,000 uploads of unwanted dinklery.

Axbom told Medium: "I have personally been made acutely aware of the dick pic phenomenon via the Instagram account assholesonline, run by Linnéa Claesson, which regularly showcases the very worst of male predatory behaviour online.

"There's also this mind-skewed vomit-inducing mantra of "boys will be boys" that has a perplexing foothold in the corridors of power."

So you've got a webcam winkle and you want to weed it out? The site works best on mobile photos as these usually have GPS coordinates embedded.

Additionally, Axbom warns that the person who sent the photo might not have taken it so don't assume that porky percy belongs to the penis of the person purveying it.

The site doesn't store the pics. Once the info has been verified, the naughty knob gallery is deleted, and rightly so. Who wants a server full of knobs anyway?

Axbom adds: "I believe that sparking these discussions will be my proudest and most tangible outcome when in the future I sit down to evaluate this crazy idea I had in my bed on Sunday morning just three days ago, and that now has taken on a life of its own."

Please don't talk about "life of its own" in the same context as dinkles, Per, it presents a mental image none of us really want to deal with.

We recently reported that Google has started showing a winking face if you have too many incognito tabs open in Chrome, implying it thinks you might be looking at, you know, dirty stuff.

Meanwhile, Mozilla recently launched Send, which makes sending knob pictures even easier, if that's what you're into. Just a tip. µ