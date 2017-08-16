Facebook brings its eavesdropping 'M' AI assistant to Messenger users in UK

THE SOCIAL NETWORK has brought its 'M' artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to Messenger users in the UK.

This is good news for people who don't mind robots eavesdropping on their sexting, as M, which launched in the US back in April, will offer so-called "smart suggestions" on conversations made within the Messenger app.

Facebook explains: "M relies on AI machine learning techniques. It suggests relevant actions to help manage conversations or help get things done. We are bringing the power of M's AI technology to support and enhance the Messenger experience and make it more useful, personal and seamless."

The assistant's capabilities include sending stickers (posh emojis), sharing location, birthday reminders, coordinating get-together plans, starting a poll in group conversations, and ordering either a Lyft or an Uber depending on how your morality stands.

One thing missing from M is the ability to send and receive money. In the US, if you're discussing making a payment to someone, brings up the option to do this through Messenger, but this isn't yet available in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, there's also very little information on the privacy side of a function that must de facto be mining personal data to provide a service.

Facebook has future plans for M, though is a bit cagey about what they are, saying: "…this is just the beginning for M… expect to see more and more AI-powered, delightful and relevant experiences improving Messenger for you, every day."

Facebook isn't just using M for muscling in on your Messenger conversations, as the firm announced earlier this year that it's enlisting AI in a bid to help it better tackle terrorist content.

Facebook's use of AI to tackle such content will see it use 'image matching' technology, which will see images automatically removed if it matches a post that has already been flagged up to the firm as extremist propaganda.

Facebook will also use AI for analysing text that praises or supports terrorist organisations, for removing terrorist clusters, to detect and close down recurring fake accounts with the purpose of spreading terrorism and for cross-platform collaboration, which will see the same accounts banned from accessing WhatsApp and Instagram. µ