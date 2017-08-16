Samsung launches teeny-tiny T5 USB-C SSD

This is what an £800 SSD drive looks like

SAMSUNG HAS announced the arrival of the SSD T5, a compact portable solid state hard drive at a more affordable price.

Taking full advantage of the fact that SSDs don't need to be 2.5in if they don't have to fit a particular slot, the T5 is slightly bigger than a credit card and weighs just over 50g.

It's full on USB 3.1 gen2 with USB-C, correcting a follow of its predecessors which only used gen1, therefore negating the speed benefits of modern USB.

Of course if you prefer, there's a USB-C to USB cable included so it will work with anything.

Speeds of its SATA connection are up to 540MBps - that's significantly faster than its predecessor, but a lot slower than other form factors. The company has shown off far faster drives using M.2. It also offers a commercially available 15TB. Just don't ask the price tag.

"Samsung has been pushing the envelope of what is possible in portable storage and solid state drives for years, and the Portable SSD T5 continues our legacy of leadership and innovation," said Un-Soo Kim, senior vice president of brand product marketing at Samsung's Memory Business.

The aluminium finish comes in 'Deep Black' or 'Alluring" Blue' (why they can't just be black or blue is beyond us) and offers 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB models - colour availability is dependent on capacity.

The offering includes 256-bit AES encryption and a software suite for PC and Mac users to easily configure security and sync settings as well as receive the latest firmware.

A mobile app for Android is also available (though we're thinking probably not essential).

The T5 comes with a three-year limited warranty and is already out now, starting at $129.99 for the 250GB model. So yeah, it's not cheap, but we're getting lower. It's not that long ago this sort of thing would have cost you a cool grand.

We've had a little mooch this morning and found that eBuyer has the 250GB version for £124.96, the 1TB for £381.95 and the 2TB for an eyewatering £760.95. Ouch. µ