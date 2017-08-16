Google Pixel 2 specs confirmed in FCC filing made by HTC

GOOGLE UNLIKELY will have many surprised in store when it unveils the Pixel 2 later this year, with an FCC filing outing the handset's specifications.

The filing was made by HTC, confirming that the Taiwanese firm will be manufacturing the Android O flagship. LG is said to be putting together the larger Google Pixel XL 2, according to online rumours.

HTC's involvement is unsurprising, especially as the recent FCC filing confirms that the Pixel 2 will boast HTC U11-a-like squeeze functionality through its 'Active Edge' feature. This added functionality will reportedly allow users to, primarily at least, squeeze the handset to interact with Google Assistant in various ways.

Screenshots also show off the new Android O Settings app and reveal that the Pixel XL is running version 8.0.1 with August's security patch installed.

Despite speculation that the Pixel 2 could be the first phone to pack Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 processor, the FCC filing confirms that the phone will feature the firm's Snapdragon 835 "platform", thanks to its choice of WiFi chip.

Storage is listed at 50.66GB free when 21 per cent is used, revealing that the Pixel 2 likely will come with 64GB built-in as standard.

The filing doesn't reveal much else, but online speculation has revealed almost all there is to know about Google's upcoming Android O duo.

Both phones are expected to look similar to last year's Pixel and Pixel XL, albeit with "considerably less bezel" and no 3.5mm headphone jack, with Google dumping the port in favour of audio over USB-C.

There won't be a dual camera setup on the new Pixels, according to leaked renders (above), and the fingerprint sensor will continue to sit awkwardly on the rear of the device.

The Pixel XL 2 (pictured above, probably) will reportedly feature a 6in display, bigger than that on last year's Pixel XL, with the same 2:1 aspect ratio as the LG G6.

There's no word yet as to when Google plans to take the wraps off of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, but all signs are pointing to an October unveiling. µ