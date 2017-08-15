Apple, Facebook, Google and more file suit against warrantless location data demands

A COLLECTION OF SILICON VALLEY'S FINEST have come together to file a lawsuit that seeks to protect users from the warrantless demands of the authorities when they come looking for location information.

We thought that they might have done this already. Loads of things have been filed against the US government and its agencies and their efforts to gain access to every digital corner of your life.

This suit is aimed at the Supreme Court, which is likely to come to the kind of decision that people pay attention to. Plus, the American Civil Liberties Union is involved, and they do not mess about. This is an amicus brief which means that it is meant to act as an official sign of support in a case.

The firms, all well-known technology ones, say that people have data and that this needs protection. They believe that it is through this coming together that they will be able to defeat overreach. Something's gotta.

"We agree that Fourth Amendment doctrine should recognize that, in the evolving digital era, where such data is disclosed to or collected by service providers to provide technologies that are increasingly integrated into daily life, people reasonably expect that their data will be stored securely and remain private," says the suit.

"Although amici do not take a position on the outcome of this case, they believe Fourth Amendment protections for digital data should be strong.

"Rigid rules such as the third-party doctrine and the content/non-content distinction make little sense in the context of digital technologies and should yield to a more nuanced understanding of reasonable expectations of privacy, including consideration of the sensitivity of the data and the circumstances under which such data is collected by or disclosed to third parties as part of people's participation in today's digital world." µ