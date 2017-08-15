Hacker saves Canadian family from being beaten by their car

If you had found these keys you could have kept a hacker out of business

A CANADIAN FAMILY WITH A TASTE FOR OBLIQUE IMPORT MINIVANS has been reunited with their vehicle by a hacker who heard their calls for help over Facebook and unlocked their virtual key.

Our story starts with the Higgins family and their Toyota Estima family wagon. One day, not too long ago, Higgins Snr, or John, bent over to tie a shoelace - not his own - and lost the key to the car down one of those voids into which important things always fall.

The key was apparently designed to be secure, annoying and irreplaceable. The Higgins' tried to replace it but failed. Out of desperation, John Higgins turned to Facebook to tell everyone that he is a key dropping, fancy minivan having, father of at least one with an interest in keys and the cutting of them.

The post reveals that the keys were lost on an otherwise fun night out and that the Higgins had hoped that someone might have found them and handed them to someone who might happen to be reading Facebook and looking for stories and lost keys.

"I'm sitting here at Habit Coffee in a mixture of resentment, numbness and panic, and I am desperate to try anything. I even dug through trash cans along the route last night before giving up and getting it towed to our hotel, which we anticipate having to spend another week in at least," writes our victim.

"The key is somewhere on this island, and it is our only way home. Please, if you were out on Friday night in the area around 7:30pm and saw anything along that stretch on Wharf, any info would be greatly appreciated by email, phone or text."

Eventually and fortunately, someone who could help happened to be reading, a hacker nonetheless. The Higgins family accepted an offer for assistance and the van was sent to the hackers premises, broken down, and fixed.

According to the International Business Times, the hacker traced the key codes back to the circuit board and reprogram them with a fresh code. The Higgins family now has two sets of keys, an everyday set and an emergency set. While as far as we know Japanese cars still come with just one set of keys. µ