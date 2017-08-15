Intel CEO quits Donald Trump's manufacturing council over Charlottesville friction

Krzanich: Best off out of it, mate

INTEL CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned his place on Donald Trump's manufacturing council in the wake of his half-arsed denunciation of fascism.

Krzanich becomes the third member of the council to resign over the recent Charlottesville rioting, following Kevin Plank of Under Armor and Kenneth Frazier of Merck earlier in the day.

Trump, best known to his millions of fans as the star of Two Weeks Notice, has been criticised by all sides for failing to denounce far-right violence in the wake of Saturday's marches, and when finally doing so, looking like he had a gun to his head.

Krzanich said in a blog post: "I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence.

"I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them. We should honour - not attack - those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does."

He added: "I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing. Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base."

Movie favourite Trump has already taken credit for an agreement to restart work on an Intel fabrication plant that was mothballed in the Obama era.

"Fab 42" will now go ahead and Trump wasted no time in saying it was down to him.

Krzanich called on all leaders to condemn white supremacists. Trump did too. Eventually.

It's not the first time that a member of the tech industry has quit Donald Trump's Council. Former Uber boss Travis Kalanick quit early into the presidential experiment following the #deleteuber malarky.

