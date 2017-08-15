Indian police arrest four over Game of Thrones episode leak

They come down hard on bad people in Westeros, wonder how Mumbai compares?

FOUR CHAPS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED on suspicion of being the people involved in the theft and release of an as-then unreleased episode of death and dragons show Game of Thrones.

The HBO show has always been a hot target for hackers and leakers and has passionate fans that pore over its every detail. Leaked, or early episodes must be like manna to them, and might affect HBO, which makes the show, and its profits.

We read about the arrests on TorrentFreak, assuming initially that this was a quick swat by justice following the recent leaks at HBO.

This is a different case though, and the French Associated Press (AFP) reports that the leak was reported by a Mumbai-based content host and that the police believe that they have their men.

"We investigated the case and have arrested four individuals for unauthorised publication of the fourth episode from season seven," Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan told the AFP.

Those four people are reportedly employees of the reporting company and managed to access and remove the Game of Thrones episode using official credentials. The four of them are being held on suspicion of computer misuse and the investigation is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Games of Thrones is a record breaker in piracy terms and has only recently been bested by The Big Drive, a Jeremy Clarkson vehicle about vehicles. In the beginning, the extra viewers, and word of mouth promotion was doing the show a favour, and Game of Thrones director David Petrarca said he believed that the buzz created by downloaders eventually leads to more paying subscribers.

Reports about the hack on HBO started at the beginning of this month, and have the associated hackers have been busy ever since. Just recently the gang leaked script and filming documents to the press, and even that was exciting. µ