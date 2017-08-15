Apple Watch 3 will feature LTE support and, er, not much else

THE UPCOMING Apple Watch 3 will reportedly support for LTE connectivity, and, er, not much else.

So says KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said in a note to investors on Monday, via Apple Insider, that LTE will be the "standout" feature of Apple's next-gen Watch.

This comes just weeks after Bloomberg heard from 'people familiar with the matter' that the Apple Watch 3 would feature cellular connectivity, noting that Intel has has apparently been signed up to supply the LTE modems for the devices.

In typical Apple fashion, LTE won't ship with every Apple Watch model and will instead be exclusive to pricier models.

KGI further predicts that the third-generation Apple Watch with cellular connectivity will not support 3G connections, only LTE, which will limit which markets in which it can be sold and used.

However, Bloomberg previously claimed that Apple is already in talks with carriers in the US and Europe, and AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile have apparently already pledged to offer the device.

Kuo also notes that the next-generation Apple Watch is not expected to get a design revamp, despite speculation that a slimmer device was in the works. Instead, the third-gen wearable will be available in the same 38mm and 42mm sizes that first debuted in 2015, according to Kuo.

Earlier this month, blogger John Gruber, claimed an all-new form factor would arrive alongside LTE support, but he later backtracked and said the information originated from an "unconfirmed little birdie."

In terms of numbers, KGI predictions Apple will ship 17.5-18 million Apple Watches across this year, with 8-9 million units being new models later this year. Kuo expects fewer than half to be LTE, however, at 35-40 per cent of those units.

Kuo doesn't say when the Apple Watch 3 will make its debut, but it likely will launch alongside the iPhone 8 next month. µ