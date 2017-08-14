Dirty NYC dwellers are using AirDrop to send unwanted wang shots to women

DIRTY GITS in New York are abusing Apple's AirDrop feature to ride around town dropping penis shots like they were promotional posters into unexpecting, and unprotected pockets.

The Daily Mail reports on the new danger, and among its articles about tits, physical and literal, we find a story about the Airdrop probing dickheads, and their behaviour.

The Mail, which would probably implode if a star like Ross Kemp or one of the Chuckle Brothers sent across a signed image of their own dong, reports that the trend is putting the willies up carefree, AirDrop using ladies.

"Britta Carlson, 28, told [reporters] that she received an unusual request from an unknown contact July 27 while riding aboard the 6 train en route to a concert. When Carlson accepted the request to view the message, she was petrified," it reports, next to a load of news stories that expose ladies has having breasts and buttocks.

"Carlson said she was able to receive the unsolicited photo from the stranger because the tool was customized to 'Everyone,' rather than her saved contacts only."

The report notes that the dirty trend was first spotted in London in 2015, but has since made its way to New York.

Chatroulette rather proved that if you give a man a place to show his knob off he will take the opportunity. In fact, men have probably been flashing what their momma gave them for years for a range of stupid, insecure and offensive reasons.

'It was just a huge close-up picture of a disgusting penis,' Carlson said as she remembered the time that she invited an unsolicited image from a stranger. 'It really felt like someone had actually just flashed me. It never even crossed my mind that someone may use AirDrop to send stuff like that."

Nah, well these certainly are strange wang-filled times in which we live. µ