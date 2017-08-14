Nintendo hit with Switch design suit by accessory manufacturer Gamevice

PLUMBER EMPLOYER Nintendo is dealing with a new problem, one other than where to send its main man Mario next, as it has been accused of aping the styles of a firm called Gamevice and taking one of its patents for a ride.

You can see some similarities between the Wikipad tablet and the Nintendo Switch, the controller set up for example and the general form factor.

Engadget knows all about the case, but could not get any comment from either party. We are going to give it a go too, in case either companies comment department has had a change of heart, or stopped playing on its relevant games consoles.

In the meantime, Engadget says that it is things like the bridge design that bring the designs close together, but adds that while one has clip on side controllers, the other has ones that slip into place. Gamevice makes clip on controller condiments for Apple phones and Android tablets these days.

It seems like a shame that things have come to this, we should assume that the Gamevice Wikipad tablet looks tasty enough, but that it might have been held back by the breadth of games that could be played on it. Nintendo, for example, keeps its plumbing contacts close to its chest, and the Switch is more of an all rounder machine with features like the television, and that kind of chaff.

The Verge provides a link to the Gamevice suit as served. The firm rather feels that it is being made a mug of.

"Defendants have infringed and continue to infringe, and have induced and continue to induce infringement of, one or more claims of Gamevice's U.S. Patent No. 9,126,119 ("the '119 patent") at least by importing, selling and offering to sell the Nintendo Switch gaming console," squeals the complaint.

"Gamevice is the legal owner by assignment of the "119 patent", which was duly and legally issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). Gamevice seeks injunctive relief and monetary damages."

Monetary damages? The poor lambs. Check your sofas for change, someone set up a gofundthem. µ