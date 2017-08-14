Microsoft 'blames Intel Skylake' for Surface borkage

MICROSOFT HAS apparently blamed Intel for the recent borkage of its Surface Pro 4 tablet, claiming its Skylake chips were to blame for its bad driver authoring.

Naughty, naughty Skylake chips for making Microsoft's coding wrong.

Tech Guru Paul Thurrott reports that the recent decision by Consumer Reports to stop recommending the Surface range because of its unreliability had nothing to do with the Surface Pro 4.

Thurrott's source claims that Satya Nadella met with Lenovo in late 2016 to ask how it was dealing with "Skylake issues". Lenovo's response was that to its knowledge there weren't any.

Nadella then began its push towards ARM processors, believing that Intel Skylake was at fault, and that AMD processors weren't up to the job.

In fact, it was the drivers and the story that Skylake was to blame was, says Thurrott, entirely made up. Because that's just what the world needs right now, another major organisation with a backbone of bullshit.

And all this in spite of the hideous issues surrounding Windows Mobile and Windows RT.

Microsoft had already threatened to give Skylake based machines a premature end-of-life until they were read the riot act by the public.

Microsoft says that it does not accept the Consumer Reports findings that several models have "poor predicted reliability in comparison to most other brands" because they don't reflect changes made after "some quality issues" in early batches, caused in part by having a production run it describes as problematic.

"It's important for us to always learn more from our customers and how they view their ownership journey with our products," said a memo from Microsoft corporate vice president Panos Panay.

"Feedback like this stings, but pushes us to obsess more about our customers."

The company also promises to "engage" with Consumer Reports in the hope of reversing its deselection.

All of this spattery has at least brought us closer to some sort of ARM-Intel-Windows coming together, however, with promises that the Fall Creators Update of Windows 10 will have a proper emulator between Intel and ARM chips, with the possibility of the first "true" Continuum machine as a result. µ