HBO hackers return with unaired Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes

THE HACKERS who made off with 1.5TB of data out of HBO have returned to release a trove of unaired episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Ballers, Barry and The Deuce.

This latest leak, which took place over the weekend, doesn't include any more episodes of tits-and-dragons show Game of Thrones, but does include several unaired episodes of Curb Your Enthusiam, which is due to make its official return in October.

This ain't the first time, either, with the hackers last month releasing the first episode of season 9 of the show.

Also included in this latest dump is the latest episode of Insecure, which was due to be broadcast on Sunday evening, and yet more episodes of Ballers, which features The Rock. The last we heard about him he was playing second fiddle to Apple's voice assistant Siri in an advert.

A HBO spokesperson said that the company was "not in communication with the hacker, and we're not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released."

"The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That's a game we're not going to participate in.

"Obviously, no company wants their proprietary information stolen and released on the internet. Transparency with our employees, partners and the creative talent that works with us has been our focus throughout this incident and will remain our focus as we move forward. This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best."

While the company appears to be standing firm, Variety reports that HBO offered blackmailers $250,000 (£192,300) to stop the leaks.

INQ spoke to the hackers allegedly responsible for the mega-hack a few weeks ago, and they promised that the leaks will continue to flow.

"Yes, we hacked HBO and 1.5 TB of sensitive data and films is in our hands! we release the leak gradually every week (Sunday 12 GMT) HBO is Falling..." they said. µ