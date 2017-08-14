Opera culls its Opera Max browser for Android with immediate effect

SCANDI BROWSER Meister Opera has caught people on the hop by removing its standalone Opera Max from the Google Play Store.

The app, which used Opera's servers to compact data in a more squishy way to save the end user money, has been discontinued without notice, with Opera saying it wants to concentrate on its core offering.

In a blog post, misleadingly titled "Upcoming changes of Opera Max" (they've already happened) the company simply said: "Opera has now decided to discontinue Opera Max.

"The product had a substantially different value proposition than our browser products, and represented a different focus for Opera. We, therefore, focus on our browsers and other upcoming services."

For those already using it, the service is still working. Even though it has been removed from the Play Store, it is still working server-side and there are no immediate plans to change that, and Opera (who are good eggs) have promised to give people notice before it is switched off.

Given that Opera Max uses similar technology to the Turbo mode in the main Opera browser, there's no real reason to just stop, unless it's to lure people away and on to the main Opera Browser.

To that end, it doesn't strike us that this is a particularly different focus. After all, one of the main bragging rights for the Opera Browser are things like the Turbo feature, the built-in VPN and ad-blockers, all of which involve running things through the companies servers.

If you still want to try it out for as long as it lasts, then you can still find the APK, though heed the usual warnings about sideloading apps, if you choose the wrong link (especially with something that is taking control of your internet traffic) then you could find yourself fairly screwed. APK Mirror is a safe bet, though we take no responsibility for using it.

Opera is now Chinese-owned but remains true to its Scandi roots, run as a separate company. µ