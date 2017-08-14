Moto Z2 Force suffers same 'jelly scrolling' glitch as the OnePlus 5

THE MOTO Z2 FORCE is suffering from the same 'jelly scrolling' glitch that's plaguing users of the OnePlus 5, according to XDA Developers.

In a blog post, XDA's Daniel Marchena claims that the newly-official Moto Z2 Force is "displaying the same screen jelly behavior" as the OnePlus 5, which sees content, text in particular, clumping together before moving to the correct position when scrolling.

XDA notes that that is an indication that the display is mounted in an inverted orientation when compared to most other smartphones, which messes up the natural refresh direction of the screen.

"When I unboxed my Moto Z2 Force, within 5 minutes of using the phone I knew it also had the issue as there is clear warping occurring while scrolling through the app drawer and settings menu," said Marchena.

"So I took out my HTC U11 and started recording the display and it can clearly be seen in the video (below) especially noticeable if you look at the word 'Display' while it is scrolling.

"If you look closely you can see that the panel on the Moto Z2 Force actually refreshes in the opposite direction than the Galaxy S8+, an indication that the display is mounted in an inverted orientation."

Marchena notes that the Z2 Force isn't the first Motorola smartphone to suffer this glitch, with users having also complained about wobbly scrolling on the US-only Droid Turbo.

Motorola has yet to respond to the complaints, so it remains to be seen whether, like OnePlus, the firm will shrug off the glitch as "natural".

"The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display," OnePlus said in response to complaints to 'jelly scrolling'.

"We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices."

We've been in touch with Motorola and will update this article if we hear back.