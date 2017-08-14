Android O tipped for full release on 21 August

WE ARE EXACTLY SEVEN DAYS AWAY from the full release of Android O, if online murmurs are to be believed.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass has the scoop, and claims that the final version of Android O likely will arrive on 21 August, coinciding with the impending solar eclipse. Probably because 'O' is moon-shaped, or something.

Android O release scheduled for the week of 8/21, "most likely on the 21st itself." — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 12, 2017

Seperately, David Ruddock of Android Police has heard, albeit from unverified sources, that Google will reveal, if nothing else, the official name of Android O next week.

This comes after he tweeted that "the Android O update for Pixel has been pushed back", suggesting that Google is ironing out some last minute issues and might not push out the final update as soon as next week after all.

Ruddock adds: "It also sounds like Google is planning some degree of spectacle around this. It won't just be a random 'oh hey here's a statue' thing." Exciting stuff.

Once it is available, Android O will make its debut on Google's own device initially, including the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player and Google Pixel C. Here's hoping the Android O rollout goes smoother than the latest Android Wear update, which has completely borked Google Assistant for users of the wrist-worn OS.

According to reports on the company's forums, since installing the latest Android Wear update, Google Assistant can no longer set timers, send texts or control smart home devices.

Google has responded to user complaints, and said that a fix will be rolled out shortly.

"We identified some issues in Google Assistant for Android Wear that we are working to fix," explained a Google community manager. "We will be gathering bug reports from an email that you will receive, let us know." In other words, report the bugs to Google and sit tight. µ