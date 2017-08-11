Mozilla Foundation commits to the fight against fake news, or does it?

Mozilla is not foxxing around when it comes to fake news

SOFTWARE AND BENEVOLENCE FACTORY Mozilla has announced how it is to tackle the problem of ‘fake news' that hit the general consciousness around the time that people started to read Donald Trump's tweets.

Mozilla isn't first to the fake news problem, Facebook and Twitter have made efforts, as has Google. It remains a problem because some people are obsessed with spreading fake news to suit their own agendas. These people are shits and their news can be rather unfair and made to look like it comes from an official source.

Mozilla has announced the Mozilla Information Trust Initiative (MITI) as its effort and it sounds like something of an umbrella name for a range of activities.

"Mozilla is developing products, research, and communities to battle information pollution and so-called ‘fake news' online. And we're seeking partners and allies to help us do so" explained the firm in a blogpost.

"The impact of misinformation on our society is one of the most divisive, fraught, and important topics of our day. Misinformation depletes transparency and sows discord, erodes participation and trust, and saps the web's public benefit. In short: it makes the Internet less healthy. As a result, the Internet's ability to power democratic society suffers greatly."

This is a real and established said Mozilla as we began to feel more and more unsettled with the content. It said that the dissemination of such information has to be stopped, and that it was here to help with its software and stuff.

"Why Mozilla? The spread of misinformation violates nearly every tenet of the Mozilla Manifesto, our guiding doctrine. Mozilla has a long history of putting community and principles first, and devoting resources to urgent issues—our Firefox browser is just one example. Mozilla is committed to building tolerance rather than hate, and building technology that can protect individuals and the web," added the firm, from we like to imagine, the back of a white horse.

"So we're drawing on the unique depth and breadth of the Mozilla Network—from journalists and technologists to policymakers and scientists—to build functional products, research, and community-based solutions."

We've got your back. µ