Google's hippety hoppety Doodle is worth having the day off for

THE INQUIRER DOES NOT REPORT on Google Doodles as a rule, but rules are meant to be broken, so today with all the swagger we can muster we are going to celebrate its celebration of hip hop.

Hip Hop? you say I prefer to do the lindy hop, get out of here. No we won't. You don't have to read this, you can move on and find some lindy hop website for yourself. But please don't actually do that because we like to have you around. Plus, while the Google doodle does start by trying to educate you with facts about the early days of Hip Hop culture, it soons segues into a virtual pair of record decks upon which you can pretend to be Tony Touch, DJ Kool Herc, or the guy that Vanilla Ice must have paid to sample that Queen song that time.

Depending on the quality of your hardware - that's what she said - the DJing experience can be quite rewarding. You have a fader that you can use to move across the two records, and you can use your finger, or mouse even, to hold and do a version of a scratch on the platters. There is even a record box from which you can select not much but enough to keep you entertained for long enough to forget you are at work. You can sync the records and samples yourself, or let Google auto do it for you.

Wear your headphones though and prepare to get down. Don't blame us if you get asked to have a meeting with Human Resources because you suddenly started shouting, "If you got a 50 dollar bill put your hands up", or "Single ladies… make noise".

Naturally the Google doodle is on the Google homepage. Google seems to have them more often than not these days, and they are all well made and typically respectful of their subjects. However, we can't help thinking that the 44th anniversary is rather a weak event to hang a kangol hat off. µ