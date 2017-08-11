Uber's ousted CEO Travis Kalanick is being sued for fraud by investor

ENFANT TERRIBLE of Silicon Valley, Travis Kalanick, is facing fraud charges from an Uber investor, while still licking his wounds from his own ousting.

Benchmark Capital, which owns a 13 percent stake in the ride-share firm has claimed that Kalanick deliberately fabricated the hiring of members of the Uber board to accommodate allies (sounds familiar?).

The company believes it could be the first step in a bid by Kalanick to return as Chief Executive at a later date.

Benchmark's fraud filing, obtained by news site Axios states that Kalanick is seeking to

"entrench himself on Uber's board of directors and increase his power over Uber for his own selfish ends", warning that "Kalanick's overarching objective is to pack Uber's Board with loyal allies in an effort to insulate his prior conduct from scrutiny and clear the path for his eventual return as CEO."

The investor is demanding that three extra seats added by Mr Kalanick be removed, including his own, meaning he would be removed from the firm altogether. The other two seats are currently unoccupied anyway, but it is these that Benchmark alleges were aimed at his 'Yes Men'.

Kalanick was ousted as CEO after a wave of scandals surrounding the company, ranging from the high-profile sexism allegations made in a blog post to his own caught-on-dashcam abuse of one of his own drivers.

All this in addition to a suit from Waymo, Google's autonomous vehicle division, alleging that intellectual property from Waymo was stolen and used by Uber's own self-driving researchers.

Uber has told multiple news agencies that it would not comment on the law suit, but a spokesman for Mr Kalanick himself has accused Benchmark of "acting in its own best interests contrary to the interests of Uber".

Benchmark has also said that it will not be commenting. µ

