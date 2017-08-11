Google cancels 'town hall' meeting on sexism after employees fear harrassment

GOOGLE HAS been forced to cancel a ‘town hall meeting' on its campus, following concerns from employees over online harassment.

Some employees had expressed concerns for their safety after their identities were revealed online, mostly by alt-right groups in the wake of the controversy surrounding sexism at the company. Recode reports that a last minute memo (not that one) went round before the event:

"We had hoped to have a frank, open discussion today as we always do to bring us together and move forward. But our Dory questions appeared externally this afternoon, and on some websites, Googlers are now being named personally," explained CEO Sundar Pichai to employees. "Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be ‘outed' publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall."

Pichai had hoped the "all hands on deck" meeting for its 60,000 staff would give the company an opportunity for open dialogue on the recent controversies surrounding US Department of Labour scrutiny of the company's hiring practices, brought to a head in a recent memo by a now sacked employee, James Damore.

Google sources describe "doxxing" - a term for naming, shaming and online harassing had begun surrounding those who had criticised Damore's email.

As if that wasn't enough, Damore has rubbed salt into the wound by giving his first interview on YouTube (yes really) to alt-right hate ball Stefan Molyneux. Not bad for a man who claimed in his original memo that he had "no voice".

Pichai told employees that although the meeting was off, for now

"In the meantime, let's not forget what unites us as a company — our desire to build great products for everyone that make a big difference in their lives. I have been in a few product discussions today and felt energized by the important things we are working on. We can, and will continue, to come together to do the very best for the people we serve."

Rumours are circulating that Damore has already received a number of job offers from supporters, including a series of tweets from the man who went to Bermuda by mistake, Julian Assange. µ

It is said that up to 60 Googlers and ex-Googlers have expressed interest in suing Google over its hiring practices and pay parity. µ