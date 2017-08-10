Chinese app devs have reported Apple for monopolist behaviour

Someone needs to update their apps, or do they?

APPLE IS IN SOME KIND OF TROUBLE, as Chinese app developers are complaining that the company won't always tell them why it has kicked them off the App Store.

We've already contacted Apple to see if it wants to comment on what might be rumour and speculation, but are under our editor's orders not to hold our breath for any positive response because this is not our first rodeo.

Apple does not comment on rumour and speculation as a rule, but we got this from an American broadsheet so we will see what difference that makes

According to the Wall Street Journal, 28 Chinese firms have issued complaints about our favourite design house and in-house idea recycler and what they see are unfairly monopolistic practices. They have sent these to the Chinese monopolies mob.

"The complaint accuses Apple of engaging in monopolistic behaviour by […] charging excessive fees for in-app purchases," says its report. "The complaint also alleges Apple doesn't give details on why apps are removed and puts local developers at a disadvantage by not responding to queries in Chinese."

We are not monopoly lawyers, we can't get through a round of the board game at home without at least two fallouts and accusations of hotel moving, but we would have assumed that typically an app developer would set their own prices for whatever intangible crap they produce and be happy to be taking whatever money from kids and parent that they can get their hands on.

We checked down the back of our sofas for any sympathy that we could spare for anyone here, but we couldn't find a penny.

Meanwhile, we do recall hearing about some in-app purchases being on sale in the area of £100, which suggests that if there is a cap it is not a large one. µ