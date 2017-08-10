Consumer Reports stops recommending Microsoft's 'unreliable' Surface lineup

This is going in the bin

PRODUCT TESTING OUTFIT Consumer Reports has stopped 'recommending' the Microsoft Surface lineup after finding that the hardware is "significantly less reliable than most other brands."

The decision, announced on Thursday, comes after Consumer Reports surveyed 95,000 Surface owners and found that one in four suffered from presented with "problems by the end of the second year of ownership."

For example, a number of survey respondents said that they experience problems with their Surface during start-up, others complained that their machines froze or shut down unexpectedly and some said that the touchscreen we're responsive enough.

"If you are very concerned about how long your products are going to last, it might be better for you to go with a brand that has a higher predicted reliability," said Consumer Reports' Jerry Beilinson

Given its findings, Consumer Reports has removed its badge of recommendation from four Surface devices - the Microsoft Surface Laptop (128GB and 256GB versions), and the Surface Book (128GB and 512GB versions).

However, the decision also applies to the Surface Pro released earlier in the year.

This will come as a blow to Microsoft, who has said that it doesn't believe that Consumer Reports' findings are accurate.