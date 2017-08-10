Kaspersky withdraws Microsoft antitrust complaint thanks to Windows 10 tweaks

THE SPAT between Kaspersky and Microsoft appears to have been resolved, with the OS giant promising to make changes to Windows 10 that appease the complaints made.

Kaspersky, which is facing separate investigation for its alleged connection to the Russian government, had brought an antitrust law suit against Microsoft, following a vitriolic blog post by Eugene Kaspersky in which he pointed out that the baked-in Windows Defender anti-virus package in Windows 10 was often overriding a third-party system like his own.

Microsoft had poo-pooed the complaint but previously confessed that an update changed the way that Windows 10 deals with AV incompatibilities - by switching them off without warning the user.

It has since said that it "will work more closely with AV vendors to help them with compatibility reviews in advance of each feature update becoming available to customers."

It has also promised to give more OEM-like visibility to makers of security software to give them time to update their software ahead of public release.

In addition, starting with the Autumn Creators Update, third-party AV will be able to use their own alerts and notifications for antivirus products, even after they've expired, and can even make static notifications that cannot be cleared until the AV has been updated or removed.

In response, Kaspersky has said: "We are absolutely satisfied with the changes that will be implemented in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, and we will be taking all necessary steps to withdraw our claims and inform all regulatory bodies that we no longer have any matters for Microsoft to address."

Windows Defender has been a standard, basic suite of protection offered automatically to users since Windows 8, but Kaspersky had been concerned that it was abusing that position to squeeze out third party protection. Additionally, it's worth noting that Defender is relatively basic and doesn't have the same level of protection as a full suite. µ