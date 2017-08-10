FaceApp confirms that racist filters have been removed

THE CEO OF A COMPANY that thought 2017 needed a photo app that had filters including "Black" and "Asian" has confirmed that the stupid and offensive options have been sent to the dustbin of old fashioned crap.

The app is called FaceApp, naturally, because it is an application all about applying virtual changes to the face that your genes gave you. We met it before and gave it a cold reaction, but it is the kind of thing that people like.

You may have seen in recent years that young ladies have had a yearning to look like pouting duck-billed platypuses and that dudes spend more time on their facial hair then they do on spellchecking. FaceApp was a quick way of polishing skin turds and putting ribbons on pigs, and might have been fun for some until it added "ethnicity change filters" called "Black," "Asian," "Indian," and "Caucasian."

It is all so bizarre that we do not want to dwell on the whole thing too much. We can tell you that Mashable has tried out some of the filters so you can see the effects in action there. Or you can probably take a good old stab in your imagination and picture how offended you might be in your mind.

Mashable says that the CEO of FaceApp, Yaroslav Goncharov, has confirmed that the filters have been removed (we suspect renamed, but we aren't downloading the app just to find that out.) Yaroslav Goncharov does not seem to understand what all the fuss is about, telling Mashable that "they don't have any positive or negative connotations associated with them."

"The ethnicity change filters have been designed to be equal in all aspects," he added. "They don't have any positive or negative connotations associated with them. They are even represented by the same icon. In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order." µ

