High-speed broadband customers 'most likely to be let down'

THE MORE YOU PAY FOR BROADBAND, the more likely you are to be left disappointed.

So says Which?, er, which has found that consumers expecting to receive broadband speeds in excess of 30Mbps "are the most likely to be let down."

Its researchers, which compiled data from 226,000 speed tests carried out between January and March this year, found that consumers paying the highest bills for services were only able to get 54 per cent of the speed they were expecting.

Those expecting speeds between 10Mbps and 30Mbps, however, received 89 per cent of what they were expecting, while those paying for 10Mbps speeds or lower actually saw their expectations exceeded by 38 per cent.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of Home Services and Products, commented: "People who think they have signed up for faster broadband speeds are the most likely to be disappointed, with our research showing many are generally getting speeds that are much slower than they expected.

"Consumers need to regularly test their broadband speed to check they are getting the service they are paying for. If they aren't they should contact their provider so that any issues with their service can be resolved."



This news ain't all that surprising, as a report released earlier this week revealed that the UK places just 31st in a ranking of broadband speeds worldwide, with an average offering of just 16.51Mbps.

This means that the UK's broadband is crapper than 30 other countries, 17 of which are in the European Union. Norway, for example, offers average speeds 29.13Mbps, while, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden offer speeds of 33.52Mbps, 33.54Mbps and 40.16Mbps, respectively.

Singapore ranked first on the list, compiled by Cable.co.uk, with average speeds of 55.13Mbps. µ