Intel is planning to test 100 'fully autonomous' self-driving cars

CHIPMAKER Intel has announced plans to build 100 self-driving vehicles which will arrive on streets before the end of the year.

The move follows Intel's £12.5bn acquisition of Mobileye, an Israeli firm that develops vision-based technology for autonomous vehicles, for $15.3bn (£12.5bn).

The vehicles will feature Mobileye's sensor, mapping and driving technology, which when paired with Intel's 5G and computing tech, will make for a "complete car-to-cloud system."

Intel says the cars, which will include multiple brands and vehicle types to "demonstrate the technology's agnostic nature," will be "Level 4", referring to the NHTSA classification of autonomous vehicles. Level 4 is the second highest rating and means the car is fully autonomous and is designed to perform all critical driving functions.

Amnon Shashua, soon-to-be senior vice president of Intel Corporation and future CEO/CTO of Mobileye, said: "Building cars and testing them in real-world conditions provides immediate feedback and will accelerate delivery of technologies and solutions for highly and fully autonomous vehicles.

"Geographic diversity is very important as different regions have very diverse driving styles as well as different road conditions and signage. Our goal is to develop autonomous vehicle technology that can be deployed anywhere, which means we need to test and train the vehicles in varying locations."

Once they're ready, the self-driving vehicles will be tested in the United States, Europe and Israel. Intel said wants to prove that its self-driving tech can work around the world and that it can tweak its formula to suit what companies want.

Intel joining the self-driving car race comes just week's after the firm threw in the towel on its Internet of Things ambitions. As well as binning its Galileo, Joule and Edison development boards, the firm has axed 140 staffers from its Santa Clara and Ireland offices. µ