Microsoft launches Outlook.com beta because it's not Gmail or Yahoo

FANS OF online interweb email service Outlook.com have been dizzy with excitement as software firm Microsoft announced its Beta program for the day.

The service, previously known as Hotmail.com and loved by millions worldwide with an almost cult-like delirium, is now available to test via a beta toggle button, rolling out to users over the coming weeks.

Gasp! at the "more responsive web development framework".

Swoon! at the upgraded search feature.

Drool! at "fresher look with more modern conversation style and new design'

Marvel! at the Quick Suggestions feature which will make it easier to add information about your favourite things like restaurants and flight details as your type.

Look! At the "improved photo experience" that puts all your photos - sent or received - into a folder you can search through when you want to find them again.

Personalise! with the favourite people and folder boxes that will make it easier to find the stuff you want quickly whilst adding a ‘personal stuff'.

Meme! With a better library of emojis and GIFs available inside the framework.

Initially, the drooling is related to your email, but the plan is to roll the beta out over calendar and people.

"Based on your feedback, we'll iterate, improve, refine, or discard them. At the end of the beta, we'll bring the best innovations into Outlook.com," mansplained the comedy software wags.

If you don't have a toggle yet, don't fear, it's coming to everyone over the next few weeks. And if you don't gasp, swoon, drool, marvel, look, personalise or meme favourably then you can toggle straight back. Until of course, they add the ideas to the main outlook.

Microsoft says it will read every piece of feedback it receives about the beta program, and there's an Outlook Beta support article for the latest update as well as the UserVoice system.

So, what are you waiting for? Go make Outlook.com history! You know you're as excited as we are! µ