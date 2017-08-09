60 women threaten to sue Google over sexist allegations

MORE THAN 60 women are said to be planning to sue Google over the current row over pay parity and sexism within the company.

The news comes hot on the heels of a controversial memo from a Googler who argued over 10 pages that the company's liberalism was actually causing positive discrimination and censorship.

He spoilt it all by implying that coding was a boys job in a clumsily worded rant that got him the sack, which is generally what happens when you try and explain a 500-page problem in a 10-page memo.

However, now James Finberg, a civil rights attorney chasing the women's ambulances, told The Guardian that they believe they had earned less than men with the same positions and qualifications in a ‘culture hostile to women'.

The Google debate is not new in itself and comes at a time when the US Department of Labour (DoL) is already all up in the firm for its lack of diversity, systematic underpayment of women and a threat from a presiding judge that he will demand to see some of Google's salary records.

Google denies sexist salaries, but the women involved continue to dispute this.

"They are concerned that women are channelled to levels and positions that pay less than men with similar education and experience," said Finberg.

Several women claim to make $40,000 less than men in the same position, with one woman claiming she earns two-thirds of a male in an identical position.

An anonymous senior Googler left the company over the lack of pay parity saying: "There's something subconsciously that happens where you do start to question the value that you're adding to the company."

She added that managing the sexism that women encounter in that environment had contributed to her decision. It's a similar explanation given by last year's blog on sexism within Uber.

At present, Google has made no official statement about the proposed action, but said of the women threatening to sue: "60 people is a really small sample size," and adding: "There are always going to be differences in salary based on location, role and performance, but the process is blind to gender." µ