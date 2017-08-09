Three threatens legal action over Ofcom's 'meaningless' spectrum cap

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Three has threatened Ofcom with legal action over the upcoming 5G mobile spectrum auction.

The Telegraph has the scoop and reports that Three's lawyers have hand-delivered a letter to Ofcom which threatens the watchdog with a High Court challenge over its "meaningless" 37 per cent spectrum cap.

Ofcom announced the cap last month, which means that BT and Vodafone, which currently own 45 per cent and 28 per cent of the spectrum currently available, will be restricted in how much of the critical 5G spectrum they can buy up later this year.

At the time, Three - which had called for a 30 per cent cap - described the decision it as a "kick in the teeth for all consumers" and claimed hat Ofcom is "damaging competition, restricting choice and pushing prices up for the very consumers that it is meant to protect."

Three's letter, seen by The Telegraph, formally threatens a judicial review and claims that Ofcom's decision is "liable to be quashed unless it is revoked and remade".

It goes on to allege that Ofcom's plans "fail completely to achieve… the decision's own basic objective of avoiding very asymmetric spectrum shares," adding that the proposed auction rules means that BT could have a share of more than 39 per cent until 2020.

Three confirmed its move to seek a judicial review in a statement given to the INQUIRER.