Disney is pulling its content off Netflix and walling them up in a castle

If Dumbo is on Netflix it may fly off using it ears

THE GLORIOUS DISNEY COMPANY has taken some time out from employing Johnny Depp to indulge himself and has decided to withdraw from Netflix and launch its own streaming channel where it can chuck up every Mighty Ducks movie it ever made.

The firm is giving itself a good bit of time and punters a good opportunity to gorge on the Disney output, and as a Netflix user, you have until the end of 2019 to watch whatever Disney stuff you want.

There is a fair amount of applicable content on there, but you can probably fit it in. You might want to skip some of the sequels, particularly if you are the sort of person that chooses not to slow down next to accidents, so maybe draw a line through The Mighty Ducks 3.

Netflix is still going to get some eyeball bubblegum and it will retain access to Marvel content. This is a good thing because the firm produces a lot of Marvel-based stuff including Daredevil and Luke Cage.

Reports have made it clear that Netflix will get at least the next two Star Wars movies, but not the third one, which might be awkward.

"We continue to do business with the Walt Disney Company on many fronts, including our ongoing deal with Marvel TV," said a spokesperson for Netflix as people started trying to work out what films are made by Disney and what films are not.

A statement from Disney's CEO Bob Iger is cool as far as sympathy for Netflix goes, and naturally, he is excited about the upcoming plans and revealed that the firm is buying a streaming outfit and is going to use that to stream out its content with its own hands.

"The Walt Disney Company announced today that it has agreed to acquire majority ownership of BAMTech, LLC and will launch its ESPN-branded multi-sport video streaming service in early 2018, followed by a new Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019," said the firm in a statement. Whoever wrote that should speak to Iger, he is a bit verbose.

"The media landscape is increasingly defined by direct relationships between content creators and consumers, and our control of BAMTech's full array of innovative technology will give us the power to forge those connections, along with the flexibility to quickly adapt to shifts in the market," said Iger.

"This acquisition and the launch of our direct-to-consumer services mark an entirely new growth strategy for the Company, one that takes advantage of the incredible opportunity that changing technology provides us to leverage the strength of our great brands."

Not to mention keep pimping out those princesses, too. µ