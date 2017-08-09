Intel will unveil 8th-gen 'Coffee Lake' processors on 21 August

CHIPMAKER Intel has announced that it will launch its 8th-gen Core processors, codenamed 'Coffee Lake', on 21 August.

Intel's teaser says that punters watching its Facebook Live (ugh) unveiling can expect to learn about Coffee Lake's "blazing fast" performance and VR credentials, while also catching a glimpse of some of the 'amazing system designs' based on 8th-gen Intel Core processors.

The company also confirms that the first Coffee Lake systems will be available later this year, noting: "Start planning for what new 8th-gen Intel Core processor-based device to purchase in the holiday season and even before."

The impending unveiling unlikely will have too many surprises in store, as alleged specifications for Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs appeared online last month.

If legit, expect Intel to offer a trio of six-core, 12-thread devices, with a leaked CPU-Z screenshot of an engineering sample suggesting they will slot into Intel's standard LGA1151 socket. The leak also indicated a part with a 3.5GHz base clock speed, but capable of boosting to 4.3GHz on at least one core, and a 12MB level-3 cache.

All three parts will support DDR4 with a 2400MHz integrated memory controller frequency. Only the cheaper of the three parts will not offer DDR overclocking.

We also know that Intel's 8th-gen chips, which were originally supposed to be appearing in 2018 on the 10nm fab node, will be produced on current 14nm facilities, but Intel has publicly claimed that these Coffee Lake processors will be 15 to 30 per cent faster than its previous generation Kaby Lake chips.

According to rumours that surfaced earlier week, Intel will begin production of the 8th-gen CPUs this month.

Intel's Facebook Live launch event will take place on 21 August at 5pm UK time. µ