2017's unsecure connected sex toy problem has been solved

If you play with the Internet of things you may get burnt

A SECURITY RESEARCHER has reverse-engineered a cyber dildo - sounds painful - and found that perhaps the best way of using such wangs is over a secure connection, because like the Internet of Things (IoT), the poker of things is also likely to be a target for hackers.

Motherboard reports that it was Sarah Jamie Lewis who decided that common connections on cyberdicks are not secure enough and people should really be protecting themselves so that no one else can jump in on the virtual humping without the humpees knowledge.

"I wanted to show that you can make communication between these devices private by default, end-to-end encrypted by default, and secure by default — and without a 3rd party server collecting the information about the people who use the product," said Sarah Jamie Lewis, as she added that she has termed the thing "oniondildonics".

We are not going to try and better that. The best we could do was to think of the product name "Private Investigator" so perhaps someone will get back to us on that.

I have ~1hr before I'm going to meet my new friend & watch Steven Universe so let's fill time answering *the* question: Why Oniondildonics? — Sarah Jamie Lewis (@SarahJamieLewis) August 7, 2017

"While sextech is a pretty niche area right now, it seems obvious that as attitudes shift we will see more innovation in the space, and sadly the groundwork being laid down right now is repeating much of the mistakes that the general internet-of-things domain has made—security/privacy is an afterthought," Lewis added.

You know something Lewis, we only just reported a dildonic that tracked people and their, erm, movements and in March we reported that a company called standard Innovation that makes wangbands called We-Vibe had to pay out compensation to users who felt that their virtual lover was a selfish one who took more in the form of user data, than it gave user pleasure...maybe

