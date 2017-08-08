Ex-GCHQ boss says connected kids could save the planet

THE EX DIRECTOR AT GCHQ, Mr Robert Hannigan, has urged parents to let their kids spend more time online as they could help "save the country."

"Don't pull your kids away from screens. I ran GCHQ and know that Britain is desperate for digitally curious minds," is the headline from the man who needs no introduction.

Robert, or Bob, and the GCHQ, went on a number of talent hunts during his three years at the reins, but we still hear that the UK is full of the kind of people who wipe their elbows when they are done in the toilet.

"The assumption that time online or in front of a screen is life wasted needs challenging. It is driven by fear. Some of those fears are rational: there are some bad things and bad people online, and children need protection. But we also fear an online world where we understand less than our children," says Bob in a message that is so critical to the UK and its future that it was printed in a premium section of a subscription service. "This is uncomfortable," adds Bob, not about the Telegraph's paywall.

"We are used to them overtaking us at sports - and much else - eventually, but even toddlers now seem intuitive to grasp technology faster than their parents."

Bob has presumably been on holiday recently and has to speak to his children about using the internet or something. We could look up the details of his family, but the dude is retired or so we thought, and we do not want to intrude on his personal life too much. Ironically, given who he is and what he used to get up.

"If you are spending a disproportionate amount of your holiday unsuccessfully attempting to separate your children from WiFi or their digital devices, do not despair," said the patronising parental advice giver. "Your poor parenting may be helping them and saving the country."

That is going to be a tough message to get over to the parents of children who search online for words like ‘bum' or download games in which you crush falling candy with rocks made of monsters while running away from your mortgage.

We should probably consider the fact that in February this year Europol started to warn parents against too much use of technology and internet amongst youngsters, and - we like to assume - check under beds for suspicious balaclavas and jumpers with hoods attached to them.

Or stick with what the man from the GCHQ says. This is a toughie. µ