Van man pranks the land with self driving car hoohah

AN UNMARKED VAN caused confusion in the US last week after it appeared to have no driver behind the wheel.

While it isn't the first driverless vehicle to hit US streets, it may be the first van to be driven around the country by a man who has been sewn into a car seat.

According to The Verge, this hilarity went down in Virginia in the US and actually managed to confuse people, as you can normally tell when a van is being driven by the defenestrated rubbish that falls from it and the rude hand gestures.

Hiding the driver in a seat may make things confusing for people, but it is probably not going to be the safest option for the wheelman. Unless he has a one-way viewing window.

The good people of Arlington, Virginia, spotted the van last week and may have thought it was a ghost or an expensive effort to turn a van into something that can turn up late to deliver you something whether it has a driver or not.

Local paper, the Arlington Now, took the whole thing very seriously and contacted the police to see if they were aware that any autonomous vehicle testing was going down. It was, as far as it knew.

Arlington County Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said in a statement to ARLnow: "ACPD is aware that driverless vehicles are being tested in the Commonwealth. Officers have not had contact with the vehicle observed in Clarendon. If officers observe a traffic violation, they will attempt a traffic stop."

In the end, a reporter from another paper just had a look at the van when he spotted it the day after, clocked onto the seat disguise and tried to carry out an interview with the dude behind it. Later that day, the van ran a red light but managed to avoid coming into contact with any police officers.

Here's me trying to talk to a man in a car seat costume @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/e5humOM7uS — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

The van is described as a grey Ford, but the more flipping obvious clue should be its lack of a driver and the local journalists chasing after it. µ