HBO hackers return with a sequel and executive emails

THE HACKERS that broke into HBO, fiddled with its filters and wandered off with terabytes of data are back, as expected, with more stuff.

HBO is a good channel. How you can you dislike anything that showed the Sopranos and is still producing Curb your Enthusiasm? But good things tend to be popular and popular things tend to get targeted.

Last week, HBO saw hackers announce a 1.5TB trove of cable TV goodies, including a show called Game of Thrones, which seems like an endurance test to us but some people apparently do like it.

This week, like all periodicals, the story goes on. The hackers are back with more, not less like Theon Greyjoy, and have released a trove of documents including a lot of executive emails and a script summary and plot layout for the seventh episode of this short season. Hint: it has dragons in it.

"As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming," said HBO chairman Richard Plepler in a much-reported email to journalists.

In an email sent to The INQUIRER last week, the cracking hackers said that they would release a leak per week, and in its latest correspondence with HBO, they said that the company had been a tough nut to crack, which may be of some consolation.

"We successfully breached into your huge network… HBO was one of our difficult targets to deal with but we succeeded (it took about 6 months)," said a video message sent to HBO CEO Richard Plepler.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which got a copy of the new message, there is a ransom demand but its cost is redacted. The cracker hacker group said that they had carried out almost 20 such business deals and that only three had fallen through. µ