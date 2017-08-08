Google fires engineer at centre of 'anti-diversity' memo row

THE ENGINEER responsible for the 10-page ‘manifesto' against over-liberalism and political correctness at Google has been fired by the company.

The memo, which was shared company-wide, was seen by many as a criticism of Google diversity policies, though the author maintains that he was interested in the possibilities of positive discrimination through political correctness.

James Damore, who has now identified himself in an email confirming his departure for "perpetuating gender stereotypes", has said that he is "currently exploring all possible legal remedies".

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a company-wide note to employees saying that parts of the memo "violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line". It is not known at this time if there will be any action taken against Damore.

Supporters of Damore would argue that his dismissal has served as an illustration of the censorship of opinion that his email set out to raise, having expressed his concern that Silicon Valley was so wrapped up in quotas that it could affect the ability for the right person to get the job, regardless of sex or background.

However, in the same email, he made references to ‘girls preferring creative processes' and ‘boys preferring coding'. Which is a bit like claiming you love kittens and you have the cat-skin coat to prove it.

New Google diversity boss Danielle Brown, who yesterday posted an email response to her team, said: "We are unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company… We'll continue to stand for that and be committed to it for the long haul."

Googlers have been mixed in their levels of support for the sacking, but some have said that they believe it not only to be the right thing but that they wouldn't wish to work with Damore.

The incident comes at a time when the US Department of Labour is already investigating Google for its lack of diversity, with 69 per cent of the workforce and 80 per cent of the technical staff being male, according to Google's own figures. µ