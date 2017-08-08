Samsung Galaxy S8 Active official with 'military-grade' specs

KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S8 Active, which it's touting as the "toughest Galaxy smartphone yet."

Built to withstand "almost anything", the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active features a rugged, albeit clunky chassis that's shock, shatter, water, and dust resistant, with the firm boasting that the handset has passed US Military Standard (MIL-STD) 810G tests which means it can also withstand exposure to extreme temperatures.

In the process of making the phone tougher, Samsung has also ditched the edge-to-edge Infinity display seen on the Galaxy S8. However, the Galaxy S8 Active's 5.8in Super AMOLED QHD screen retains the 18:5:9 aspect ratio, and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on top for extra protection.

"Our new Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is designed with tested durability and strength to address the needs of consumers who need a more rugged device for their lifestyle," said Tim Baxter, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America.

"We are thrilled to introduce the fifth-generation Galaxy Active, which offers the best of Galaxy features in a tougher package."

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S8 Active packs a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD. There's also a beefy 4,000mAh battery, bigger than the 3,000mAh offering inside the original S8.

There's also a dedicated Bixby button, quick access to the stopwatch, barometer, compass, and flashlight, Samsung's 'defence-grade' Knox security platform, and the same 12MP and 8MP cameras found on the S8.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is available exclusively on AT&T in the US, and it can be pre-order now for $28.34 for 30 months. It can be picked up in Meteor Gray or Titanium Gold, and will hit retail shops from 11 August.

Samsung has yet to announce whether the smartphone will see a release in the UK. µ